ICG DG Rakesh Pal Passes Away, Rajnath, Stalin Pays Homage

Chennai, Aug 18: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Director General Rakesh Pal, who arrived here from New Delhi for an official function, passed away following a heart attack on Sunday.

Mr Pal came to Chennai to participate in the ICG event attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the CG headquarters.

He was staying at the CG headquarters and was getting ready for the event when he suddenly complained of uneasiness, Defence sources said.

He was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where doctors declared him dead due to heart attack.

Upon hearing the news, Mr Rajnath Singh visited the hospital and paid his last respects.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also visited the hospital and paid homage to the body of Mr Pal.

The sources said the body will be taken to a private hospital for embalming after which it would be flown to New Delhi. (Agencies)