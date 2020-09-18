ICDS workers demand release of pending salary

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 17: The ICDS employees under the banner of J&K Helpers and Supervisors Association today expressed their concern over the non-payment of their salary for the last several months.

Scores of such employees staged a protest demonstration urging the Government to resolve their issue of due to which they are facing immense hardships.

They said that they will be compelled to start an agitation if their demands are not met with without any further delay.

Some of the employees said that while they are working with the department for last several years, but they are being ignored the Government as they are not paid their salary for last more than one year now.

They said that while the Government is utilizing their services in all the sectors, it is, at the same time, ignoring their plight. They said that the groundwork for all the Government projects is carried out by them, but when it comes to their rights, they are ignored.

The employees said that even in the pandemic they have been working hard on all the fronts, however, “the Government is taking advantage of the pandemic and is making us suffer,” they said.

The employees appealed LG Manoj Sinha to take a personal interest in their grievance and take measures to address the issue without any delay otherwise they will be forced resort to other measures.