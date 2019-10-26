ICC has no relevance without BCCI: Anurag Thakur

HAMIRPUR (HP): Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs and former BCCI chief Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that ICC has no relevance without BCCI as it used to give it seventy-five per cent grants to run its affairs.

However, it was shocking that the ICC has yet not given even a single penny to BCCI during last three years, he said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here. Thakur, who was in the town in connection with the Sansad Mahakumbh prize distribution function, said that the ICC should release its money to the BCCI forthwith.

He expressed optimism that the new body of the BCCI would take up this issue with the ICC and get its dues in time.The former BCCI chief said that the state felt proud over the election of Arun Dhumal as the cashier of the BCCI and he was hopeful he would do his job honestly. He, however, said that he would guide the board on certain matters. (AGENCIES)