I&B ministry’s Twitter account hacked, restored

New Delhi, Jan 12: The Twitter account of Information and Broadcasting Ministry was compromised on Wednesday morning after hackers changed the account name and posted malicious links from the handle.

It was restored by the ministry soon after and the malicious tweets were deleted.

The Ministry’ s Twitter account was hacked, and its name changed to ‘Elon Musk’.

The hackers also posted tweets with some links, saying ‘Great Job’.

The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers,” the Ministry tweeted after the account was restored.

On December 12, the personal Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hacked, and a tweet promoting crypto currency was posted.

The account was restored soon after and clarification was issued. (Agencies)