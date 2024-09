JAMMU, Sept 12: The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the Department of Personnel & Training’s proposal to extend the inter-cadre deputations of IAS officers Abhishek Sharma (CG:2018) and Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid (AM: 2017) from the Chhattisgarh and Assam-Meghalya cadres to the AGMUT cadre (UT of J&K) for an additional year beyond July 8, 2024 and July 7, 2024 respectively.

