IAS, KAS officers shifted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU Aug 26: The Governemnt today ordered that Prasanna Ramaswamy G, Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department, holding additional charge of the post of Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, has been relieved to join as Director of Census Operations /Director of Citizen Registration (DCR), Jammu and Kashmir.

Ramesh Kumar, Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, will also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, J&K IT Infrastructure Company, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Meanwhile, Ravinder Kumar, Managing Director, J&K IT Infrastructure Company, holding additional charge of Managing Director, SIDCO, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K SIDCO. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, JK Trade Promotion Organization, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ravinder Kumar Bhat, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, was posted as Mission Director, Rashtriya Uchachatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), vice

Gulzar Ahmad Dar, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.

Mohammad Shafiq Chak, Mission Director, Rashtriya Uchachatar Shiksha Abhiyan, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department. He will assume the charge after availing earned leave.

Atul Kumar, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Jammu, against an available vacancy.