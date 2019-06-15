IAF’s AN-32 crash: Flight cockpit voice recorder recovered, to have review on it : Dhanoa

HYDERABAD: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Saturday said that the cockpit voice recorder of IAF’s AN 32 aircraft which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3 was recovered and a review was required to ascertain on actually what had happened on the fateful day.

Talking to newsmen on the sidelines of the Combined Graduation Parade held at Air Force Academy, Dundigal here, the Chief of Air Staff said ” We have recovered flight data and cockpit voice recorder and we are going to detail on actually what had happened and how to make sure it does not happened again”.

He said in Aurunachal Pradesh where we fly most of the time it is cloudy. When flying in the cloudy weather there have been many accidents not only to IAF aircrafts but also be Pawan Hans aircraft and others. However, we have procedures to make sure it does not happened again. ” We need to have a review as to what had happened and it does not happened again”, the Chief Air Staff added.

It may be noted here, IAF’s AN-32 aircraft that went missing on June 3 was spotted 16 kilometres North of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh by Mi-17 helicopters on Tuesday. As many as 13 IAF personnel were killed in the crash. (AGENCIES)