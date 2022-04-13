IAF signs MoU with IIT-Madras to develop solutions to maintain weapon systems

NEW DELHI, Apr 13:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT-Madras on Wednesday to develop indigenous solutions to maintain various weapon systems.

“Under the ambit of the MoU, the IAF has identified key focus areas involving technology development and finding indigenous solutions towards sustenance of various weapon systems,” the air force said in a statement here.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will provide consultancy duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development, it said.

IIT Madras in partnership with the IAF will significantly contribute in indigenisation efforts by the Base Repair Depots (BRDs) of the IAF’s Maintenance Command, towards enhancing sustenance capability, obsolescence management and achieving self-reliance, the statement said.

The MoU was signed by Air Commodore S Bahuja, Command Engineering Officer (Systems), Headquarters Maintenance Command, IAF, and Professor H S N Murthy, Head of Department Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, at an air force station in Delhi, it said. (PTI)