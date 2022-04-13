Reasi Challengers trounces Sky Rangers in RCPL

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Apr 13: Reasi Challengers trounced Sky Rangers Dharamshala by 8 wickets in a quarterfinal match of the ongoing Reasi Chenab Premier League (RCPL), being played at Sports Stadium, here today.

Sky Rangers won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, they scored 123 runs in 18.2 overs wherein Vijay Thakur made 34 runs off 44 balls, while Himanshu Thakur scored 21 runs and Balwant contributed 12 runs. From the bowling side, Salman took 3 wickets, whereas Ashu Tomer claimed 2 wickets.

In reply, Reasi Challengers chased the target easily in 13 overs for the loss of 2 wickets and entered in the semi-final round in which Owais made 83 runs off 39 balls, Akash scored unbeaten 24 runs. From the bowling side, Love Singh and Vikas Kashyap took one wicket each.

Owais from Reasi Challengers was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance.