IAF Puts Up Dazzling Air Show In J&K’s Udhampur; Apache, Chinook, Rafale On Display

JAMMU, Oct 12: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday, October 12, kicked off its Air Display Show to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee at IAF’s Udhampur Air Force station in Jammu and Kashmir. Several Air Force aircraft and helicopters took part to commemorate the diamond jubilee of the Headquarters of Air Officer Commanding Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in Udhampur.

The flypast not only will not display state-of-the-art warplanes like Rafale and Sukhoi and helicopters like Chinook and Apache, but it will also display IAF’s prowess as it showcases its combat operations as well as civil missions in front of people including civilians who have come to experience the might of the Indian Air Force. (Agencies)