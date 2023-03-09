IAF Airlifts 438 Stranded Passengers Between J&K And Ladakh

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Mar 9: A total of 438 stranded passengers were airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) between the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday, an official said.

The stranded passengers were mostly airlifted from Jammu to Kargil and Srinagar to Leh due to the closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway, he said.

The official said 260 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Leh in IL-76 Aircraft of the IAF.

Similarly, 165 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil in four sorties of AN-32, while 13 passengers were flown from Kargil to Jammu, the official said.