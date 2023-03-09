DGP Calls For Stringent Action Against Terror Harbourers To Finish Terrorism In J&K

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Mar 9: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday directed officers to take stringent action against harbourers and overground workers of terrorists to end terrorism in the Union Territory.

He also said the UAPA cases should be dealt more efficiently and professionally.

“Neutralising a terrorist is not enough unless all those involved in harbouring and supporting him are identified and brought to justice,” Singh said.

He was chairing a meeting of the Kashmir zone officers at the police headquarters here.

The meeting was among others attended by Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, deputy inspector generals of police (south, central and north Kashmir), deputy inspector general, Special Investigation Unit (SIU), and all district superintendents of police through video-conferencing, a police spokesman said.

The police chief directed that stringent action be taken against the overground workers (OGWs) and others providing any kind of support to terrorists.

“Property of accused to be seized under law and absconding accused to be declared as proclaimed offender besides initiating action under law,” the DGP said.

The meeting, which was also attended personally by ADGP (Coordination), police headquarters, Danesh Rana and IGP (CIV), police headquarters, B S Tuti and other officers, reviewed the progress of under investigation cases besides taking stock of cases under trial, the spokesman said.

“The main objective of the meeting is to reexamine and discuss the directions already issued by the police headquarters regarding investigation of cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA),” the DGP said.

He stressed on the need for dealing with the UAPA cases more efficiently and professionally.

“SIUs have been created to pace up result-oriented investigation in UAPA cases and assist the overall efforts of district police to dismantle the terror ecosystem,” Singh said.

Stressing for taking the investigation more seriously and execution of plan of action in each case, the DGP directed for efficient investigation and timely presentation of the chargesheet.

He enjoined upon all supervisory officers to analyse all the UAPA and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases and subsequently start the investigation taking into account their sensitivity.

He directed the district police chiefs to supervise each and every case personally besides involving prosecution officers to mitigate legal and technical lacuna, if any.

The DGP also directed for conducting regular review meetings at different levels to analyse the cases under investigation besides taking additional measures to improve the conviction rate.

Singh also emphasised upon the officers to ensure that the investigation of UAPA cases are foolproof, taking into account every evidence and contemplating trial of cases in order to achieve the desired results.

“Pairvi cells have been created at different levels to supplement the investigation process and trail of the cases,” he said and directed range DIGs and district SSPs to supervise the “Pairvi cells” to ensure improvement in conviction rate.

The range DIGs of the Kashmir Zone briefed the DGP regarding the progress of each under investigation UAPA cases through detailed powerpoint presentations, the spokesman said.