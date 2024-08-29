I Will Resign If Daily Wagers Not Regularised In 10 Days Of Govt Formation: Rana

JAMMU, Aug 29: Stating that he never makes false promises and is a ‘man of words’, BJP candidate from Nagrota Assembly Constituency Devender Singh Rana on Thursday said that he will resign if the daily wagers are not regularised within ten days of the government formation.

Follow The Daily Excelsior Channel On WhatsApp

“If the daily wagers were not regularised within ten days of the Government formation, I will resign,” Rana said addressing a rally in his assembly constituency.

Nagrota Assembly Constituency is in Jammu district that will go to polls in the third and last phase of the Assembly election to be held on October 1.

He said, “I promise to the youth of Nagrota constituency that after Government formation, in six months, from every panchayat, a minimum of 10 youth will get jobs and in one year, from each panchayat, 30 youth will be employed.”

The BJP Candidate said, “Devender Rana never makes false promises. I am the only person who got 100 youth recruited in the police from the Dansal block of the constituency.” (AGENCIES)