I want to be noticed in international space, says Purab Kohli

MUMBAI : Actor Purab Kohli moved to London two years ago with an aim to grow his global visibility as a performer and credits late actor Irrfan Khan as someone he idolises when it comes to understanding the audience, whether at home or internationally.

Kohli started his career with the popular late 1990s high school TV drama “Hip Hip Hurray” and went on to become a video jockey on Channel V.

The 41-year-old actor, who made his film acting debut with the 2003 film “Bas Yuhin, is known for his critically-lauded turns in Hindi movies “My Brother…Nikhil”, “I Am”, and “Rock On!” series.

He made foray into the international scene with the American sci-fi drama series “Sense8”, streaming on Netflix.

“As an artiste you want to build your audience base, you want more people to watch your work. The admiration, love, fandom is something that makes you feel happy, when people recognise you and say they like you, it is overwhelming,” Kohli told PTI in an interview.

The actor said he is looking for projects that give him opportunities to collaborate with great filmmakers and performers as well as help him in making a mark in world cinema.

“I am looking for films that will be watched, maybe a big role and you hope it does well or a small role and you know a lot of people will watch it. I am open right now (to anything),” he said.

Kohli said he admires the way Khan, who passed away in April this year, handled his career both in India and abroad.

“One actor who definitely made a good mark is Irrfan Khan, he is someone I look up to. Acting in the West is different than in India and Irrfan understood that very well, what an audience here and in India looks for.”

Kohli revealed he shot for a major Hollywood film recently in Berlin and the movie will release by the end of next year.

“It is a bit role that I have got but it is a big Hollywood film. So that’s nice. It will be released by the end of 2021. They are shooting till December 2020, then the post-production will begin,” he said without divulging any more details about the project.

The 41-year-old actor believes the digital revolution in India has played a key role in helping him connect with the international audience.

Apart from featuring in “Sense8”, Kohli has starred in Voot drama “It’s Not That Simple”, horror series “Typewriter” for Netflix, the drama “Out of Love” on Hotstar Special.

His recent outing is the ZEE5 spy thriller “London Confidential”, in which he plays Arjun Manish Kumar, a RAW agent.

Created by S Hussain Zaidi and directed by Kanwal Sethi, the espionage saga is set against the backdrop of a deadly virus.

The actor, who along with his wife Lucy Payton and two children Inaya and Osian was diagnosed with coronavirus in April, said he started shooting for “London Confidential” in August with safety measures in place. (AGENCIES)