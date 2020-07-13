I-T Dept asks taxpayers to verify ITRs for AYs 2015-16 to 2019-20 by Sep 30

NEW DELHI: The I-T Department on Monday gave a one-time relaxation to taxpayers who have not yet verified their e-filed tax returns for assessment years 2015-16 to 2019-20, and asked them to complete the verification process by September 30, 2020.

A taxpayer filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) electronically without digital signature has to verify it using either Aadhaar one-time password (OTP), or logging into e-filing account through net banking, or by Electronic Verification Code (EVC) or by sending a duly signed physical copy of ITR-V through post to CPC Bengaluru within 120 days of uploading the ITR. (AGENCIES)