Cong MLAs holed up in Jaipur hotel, doors still open for Pilot

JAIPUR/NEW DELHI: Congress MLAs were holed up Monday in a resort near Jaipur after a legislature party meeting, where they expressed support for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and only indirectly referred to Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion threatens his Government.

Sources said top party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were also in touch with Pilot, assuring that his grievances will be addressed.

A resolution adopted at the Congress Legislature Party meeting urged “strong disciplinary action” against any party office-bearer or CLP member who does anything to weaken the Government or the party. (AGENCIES)