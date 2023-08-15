I-Day Speech. India At Decisive Turning Point, Can Shape New World Order: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Aug 15: India is at a decisive turning point and has the strength to shape the new world order that was emerging in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday and assured the countrymen of a “New India” with a bright future in next five years.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day, the Prime Minister urged fellow citizens not to lose the opportunity to realise the country’s potential as the decisions and sacrifices made in this period will impact the country for the next 1000 years.

“Today we have demography, democracy, diversity, and this ‘Triveni’ (three factors) has the potential to make every dream of India come true,” he said.

The Prime Minister said experts the world over are saying that India was now unstoppable.

“As a new world order emerged after World War-2, I can clearly see a new world order, a new geopolitical equation is fast taking shape after Covid-19. I can see the strength of 140 crore Indians in shaping the changing world. You are at a decisive turning point,” he said.

During his nearly 90-minute-long address, the Prime Minister also outlined various initiatives taken by his government in the past 10 years, including in the field of the country’s security, women’s empowerment and the welfare of poor and marginalised sections of the society. He also mentioned various incidents in the country, including Manipur violence and said the situation in the northeastern state was improving.

In his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech, also his last before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister said in 2014, people decided to take the country forward.

“India was freed from the era of instability. In 2014, we were the 10th largest economy. Today with the efforts of 140 crore citizens we have become the 5th largest economy in the world…This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches – we stopped leakages and created a strong economy,” he said.

Noting that ‘Nation First’ was the bedrock of his government’s policies, Modi said people formed such a government in 2014 and 2019 gave him the strength to pull off reforms.

India is a part of the global supply chain, Modi said and asserted that he was confident that whatever the nation has achieved had brought a guarantee of stability to the world.

“Now, neither in our minds nor that of the world are any ifs and buts, a trust has been developed. Now, the ball is in our court. We should not let go of this opportunity,” the Prime Minister said.

Among others, the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort was attended by over 2,000 guests comprising ministers, diplomats, members of the US Congressional delegation, 400 sarpanches of the vibrant villages programme, 50 nurses and their families from across India and 50 exceptional school teachers.

India’s progress is not only fuelled by Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai and the youth of our tier-2 cities are also creating an equal impact in our nation’s progress, he said, adding his policies of reform, perform and transform are changing the country.

“My message to the youth is—there is no dearth of opportunities, this country is ready to give you as many opportunities as you want,” he said.

Asserting that it was certain that India’s capability and possibilities are going to cross new heights of trust, he said these new heights of trust will go ahead with the new capabilities.

Today, India has received the opportunity to host G20 Summit and in the past year, the manner in which several events of the G20 were held in every corner of the country has made the world aware of the capability of India’s common man and India’s diversity, he said.

He also urged the nation to get rid of three evils of corruption, nepotism and appeasement to take the nation forward. “Corruption has badly affected India’s capability and it is the commitment of Modi’s life that I will keep fighting against corruption,” he said. (Agencies)