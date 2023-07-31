I consider tribal community as protectors of forests, climate warriors: LG

Sinha inaugurates two-day workshop on Pastoralism in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the two-day workshop on Pastoralism in Jammu Kashmir, today.

In his address on the occasion, the Lt Governor commended the endeavour of Tribal Affairs Department J&K and Regional IYRP Support Group of South Asia (RISG-SA) for organizing the workshop to deliberate the issues, challenges, resilient livelihoods and sustainable development of Pastoralism in UT of J&K.

“Pastoralism is one of the oldest professions in the world. Nomadic livestock plays an important role in the business and livelihood of the communities and it is deeply connected with heritage, culture, traditional knowledge and co-existence with nature,” the Lt Governor said.

The workshop will help in developing a holistic strategy and action plan for improved livelihoods and regeneration of pasture land and rangelands, he added.

At the inaugural session, the Lt Governor highlighted the concerted efforts of the UT Administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister, to bring transformation in the lives of pastoral communities such as Gujjar, Bakarwals, Gaddi-Sippi.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has empowered the tribal community of J&K UT and migratory population has been brought to the mainstream of development. Forest Rights Act, rights on forest produce and various other initiatives have brought a new dawn in their lives,” the Lt Governor observed.

He said, the world is recognizing the significance of Pastoralism and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has declared 2026 as International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists.

“I consider our tribal community as protectors of forests and the climate warriors. They will certainly play a significant role in maintaining biodiversity, climate change mitigation, and contributing to growth and food security,” the Lt Governor said.

He also shared the measures taken by the administration to extend the socio-economic benefits and livelihood opportunities to the youth and members of families of pastoral communities and facilitate their smooth movement during migratory season.

Holistic Agriculture Development Programme has given priority to the community dependent on livestock and a campaign has been launched to conserve open range and increase green cover in the UT, he added.

P Vivekanandan, Vice Chair, RISG South Asia, shared his view on the theme of the workshop and gave a powerpoint presentation.

Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department and Dr Nazir A Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir highlighted the efforts of Lt Governor led UT administration for welfare and development of pastoral communities of Jammu Kashmir.

They also shared the unprecedented and historic initiatives taken and implemented by the UT administration, especially for the tribal communities.

Roshan Jaggi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests; faculty members of SKUAST, scientists, researchers, officers of UT administration and a large number of members of pastoral communities were present.