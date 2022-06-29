Uddhav Thackeray quits as Maharashtra CM

Mumbai, Jun 29: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he is quitting the post.

“I am also quitting as member of Legislative Council,” Thackeray said in a webcast.

His announcement came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor’s direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday. (Agencies)