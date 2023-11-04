“I Am Preparing For Upcoming Para Olympics”: Archer Sheetal Devi

JAMMU, Nov 4: Asian Para Games gold medalist Sheetal Devi said that she is currently preparing for the upcoming Para Olympics in Paris so that she can bring medals for India.

“I also felt good after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also gave his blessings and motivated me. I am preparing for the upcoming Para Olympics so that I can give medals to my country there as well,” Sheetal said.

Sheetal said that she started archery last year and added that she felt good after getting the country seven medals in three international sports events.

“I started archery last year. I have learnt archery at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Till now I have played three international tournaments. First, I have played World Rankings where I won gold, silver, and bronze. Then I took part in World Champions where I won a silver medal. Now, I have taken part in the Asian Para Games in which I have won two gold and a silver medal. I feel very good after giving my country seven medals. I will try my best to keep delivering medals for my country,” she added.

The para-Indian archer added that she had never thought that she would reach this level and wanted to thank PM Modi for his motivation

“I have never thought that I would reach this level. I always wanted to do something for my country. I want to thank PM Modi for his motivation,” she added.

At the Asian Para Games, Sheetal won three medals, which included a women’s team silver, a mixed team gold, and gold in the women’s singles compound open event.

In the women’s singles event, Sheetal showcased a scintillating performance and defeated Singapore’s Alim Nur Syahidah.

It was a closely fought contest as Alim Nur with her precision took a point lead in the first three sets. She enjoyed a three-point lead after the conclusion of the first three sets with the final two sets remaining.

Sheetal produced back-to-back perfect scores to clinch the game with Alim Nur missing the mark in a couple of shots. In the end, she emerged victorious with an overall score of 144-142. (Agencies)