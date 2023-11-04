EMPLOYMENT (04-11-2023)

Required Teacher’s For Institute
* Science upto (9th/10th) – 03
Institute at Channi opposite JK Medicity time 2.30 to 5.00 pm Salary – 8000+
* Primary Teacher (3rd, 4th, 5th) -05 Institute at Satwari (Near Nai Basti)
time 4.00 to 6.30 pm Salary 6000+
Send ur resume on 6006734561
Call: 7889715827, 7006273423
New Blooming Buds
public School Hakkal, near Sita Grand Resorts
Pre-Nursery to 10th
Required Staff
1) Maths- TGT – 1 Post
2) English TGT – 1 post
3) Hindi TGT- 1 post
4) Nursery trained teacher- 2 post
5) Kinder Garten H.M for Shemrock
send your resume on
Whatsapp No. 9419135465
ANNIZONE Meadow
Of
Angels, Pre School
Requires
LKG/UKG trs.
(Experienced)
Rehari & Domana Branches
Ph. 9797922717
Required
Urgently Required Male Nurse (MMPHW), Pharmacist and Sales Person for a reputed Medical Clinic at Nagrota.
Contact: 9070904040
TEACHERS REQUIRED
For 11/12 CLASSES for coaching centre
1) Math 2) Physics
3) Chemistry 4) Biology
5) English
(Teaching Experience in schools must)
Fresher may also apply
Salary (20000-25000)
FOR INTERVIEW CALL: 9796736420
Mail your resume
Infocareer263@gmail.com
Required Sales Boy
For Medical Agency at Raghunath Pura
Timing: 10:30 AM – 6:30 PM
Salary : 5000 – 6500 (negotiable)
M.No. 9419139223 , 9596023037
REQUIRED
Sales Representative
For Plywood and Hardware Showroom
Contact No:
9419899999, 9419633333
Urgently Required
Accountant 3 to 10 Years Exp, Salary 15 to 30 K
Store Executive : 1 to 5 Yrs Exp, Salary 15 to 25 K
HR Executive : Fresher/ Exp/ Both, Salary 10 to 20 K
Delivery Boy: For all District of J&K, Salary 12 to 13500/- + PF +ESIC+ Fuel + incentives
Computer Operator-: Fresher/Exp, Salary 8 to 15 K
9086085474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Ready Hotmix
bitumin for Road work anywhere near jammu.
One female cook required full time in Jammu
Small shops for sale at mall
1 Accountant
1 Driver for light vehicle
Mob.: 8899973111
Urgently Required
1. TGT Maths
2. Commerce Faculty
Walk-in-Interview
Experienced candidate will be given preference. Come along with a resume and experience certificate between 8.00 am to 2 pm.
Global Convent Hr Sec School
Opp Gurudwara, Near Wave Mall, Channi, Jammu
Contact: 9419191872
HIRING
SR TECHNOMED IS HIRING
Gem Tender Executive (01) Jammu
Sales Executive: Must have analytical instruments knowledge (01) (Kashmir).
Graduate,
Experience/Frehser
Visit www.srtm.co.in
Mb. No. 9541900458
PCI INFOTECH
PRIVATE LIMITED
URGENTLY REQUIRED
* DIGITAL MARKETING (M/F) Exp : 1-3 Yrs
* ACCOUNTANT (F) Exp 1-3 Yrs
* IT-SUPPORT (M) Exp :1-3 Yrs
* CHATBOT DEVELOPER (M/F) Exp : 1-3 Yrs
KINDLY SEND YOUR RESUME OR
FEEL FREE TO CALL
OPP. LAJWANTI HOSPITAL,
GREATER KAILASH, JAMMU
+ 91 8899902662/ 7051002662
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Near M C Khalsa College Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED
1. MA/ B.A, B.Ed 2 Posts
Sub : Urdu/Music
2. M.C.A/B.C.A 1 Post
Sub : Computer
3. Drawing/Art & Craft Teacher 1 Post
Female Candidates with min. 2 Years of Experience in a School can
WhatsApp their Resumes on
9797303361
JOB VACANCY
Required Floor Manager/Supervisor well-educated having good communication skills for retail showroom in Jammu city.
(M) 9796660707, 9419182096
REQUIRED
Required Staff
For Chemist Shop
Old City Pacca Danga, Jammu.
Mob: 8899731230, 9086603365
WORK VISA
CANADA & EUROPE
Workers of All types Required
Good Salary +OT: Accommodation; Meals LIMA & PR assured No IELTS required Bring Resume; Passport & Photos
MASTER TOURS TRAVELS
27-A/C, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Call – 9419192457, 8717057771, 9596864801