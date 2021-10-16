“I Am Full-Time President”: Sonia Gandhi To G-23 At Key Congress Meet

New Delhi, Oct 16: Sonia Gandhi on Saturday underlined her position as a “full-time and hands-on Congress President” as she takes on critics within the party – specifically the ‘G-23’ – who have been pushing for an organisational overhaul and the election of “visible and effective leadership”.

Mrs Gandhi was delivering the opening remarks at today’s meeting of the Congress Working Committee – the party’s highest decision-making body – which is meeting to finalise the schedule for a membership drive and internal elections demanded by the ‘G-23’.

“I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands on Congress President…” Mrs Gandhi said, adding, “I have always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media.”

“So let us all have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC,” she said. (Agencies)