I always want to be relatable: Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is enjoying his newfound fame and the actor says as an artiste his aim is to always stay relatable.

The actor, who got an opportunity work with filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali, Anees Bazmee and Mudassar Aziz post the success of “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, said he is a secure performer but is trying to find the key to remain relevant.

“I am living my dream of working with the people I want to work with. I am really secure with what I am doing and I am getting to do the work I want to do. The only thing I want in the next five years too is that I should be relatable. The way people relate to me right now because right now I am one of them.

“I don’t know after five or 10 years and even after that… I don’t know how superstars of this country do this after 20-25 years and it is amazing how they do it. I want to work on it, to be always relatable,” Kartik said at the 10th Jagran film Festival here.

The 28-year-old actor said even after becoming a Bollywood actor, he, at times, feels he is not tailor-made for the profession.

“I get that thought even in today, but it is all momentary. When you are sad you think ‘Am I in a wrong place even after getting so much and reaching this far?’

“I wouldn’t lie or hide that I don’t get that thought. The struggle will go on. I am still struggling. That thought will never stop,” he added.

Kartik said he has faced a lot of rejection in his career and the lessons from those setbacks protect him from getting swayed by success.

“It will never go into my head. I have many ‘no men’ around me. Be it my family and my team they never appreciate me, they are never impressed. It keeps me on my toes. I am not content, I am unhappy with my takes… You shouldn’t feel you have mastered the art.”

He will next be seen in Ali’s sequel to “Love Aaj Kal”, in which he is paired opposite Sara Ali Khan. He said working with the filmmaker has been a life-changing experience.

“His whole way of working is different and it has changed my approach towards acting and life. He has a process. The makers of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ said there is a change in me, my process.”

He also has “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiya” sequel in the pipeline.

Talking about his process as an actor, Kartik said, he discusses and writes a back story of a character with the director and also improvises on the sets depending on who the filmmaker is and their technique.

“I pay attention to direction. I (like to) understand camera angles (as) it helps an actor.” (agencies)