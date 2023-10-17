Hyundai Mobis executives visit AM Hyundai Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: AM Hyundai Jammu, a prominent dealership in the region, today hosted a visit from prominent Hyundai Mobis executives.

As per a statement, those who visited the regional dealership included Y G Park, Managing Director-Mobis; Seo Jang Won, Coordinator; Bae Yoon Sik, Coordinator, along with Anunay Garg, Group Head India, and Pardeep Gill, Area Manager Mobis.

“This visit holds significant importance for both the dealership and the automotive industry in the Jammu and Kashmir region,” an AM Hyundai, Jammu spokesperson said.

He said, in keeping with the Indian tradition, Chairman AM Group, Jatinder Mahajan, along with Managing Director, Sanjay Mahajan, and Directors Ankur Mahajan and Akshay Mahajan, extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests from Hyundai Mobis.

Vandana Mahajan, Director of AM Group, and Sakshi Mahajan, Director of AM Group, graced the occasion with an Indian traditional Tikka Ceremony and Lamp Lighting Ceremony, symbolizing the warmth and hospitality of the region.

“The visit by the Hyundai Mobis team underscores their commitment to enhancing the automotive experience for customers in Jammu and Kashmir and strengthening their partnership with AM Hyundai Jammu,” the spokesperson said.

During their visit, the leadership team had the opportunity to explore the state-of-the-art facilities at AM Hyundai Jammu, interact with the dealership staff, and gain a deeper understanding of the region’s unique automotive market.

They also engaged in discussions to enhance customer service, offer innovative solutions, and explore new avenues for growth and development.

“AM Hyundai Jammu takes immense pride in being chosen for this official visit, which underscores the dealership’s dedication to providing top-tier services to Hyundai customers in the region,” the AM Hyundai, Jammu spokesperson further said.

“It signifies a mutually beneficial relationship aimed at delivering an enhanced automotive experience and driving progress in the Jammu and Kashmir automotive sector,” he added.