Director Tourism, MD JKTPO inaugurate exhibition ‘Vibrant Verve’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: Director Tourism, Vivekanand Rai and Managing Director (MD) of JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir, today inaugurated highly anticipated ‘Vibrant Verve’ exhibition at KC Regalia here.

The event, a two-day extravaganza, is set to captivate visitors with its opulent offerings.

‘Vibrant Verve’ organized by FICCI FLO Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh Chapter in partnership with Luxuries of Kashmir, promises to be an exquisite showcase of premier brands, not only from the Union Territory but also from across the India.

Festival season has kicked off in J&K and this exhibition is a true embodiment of luxury symbolizing festivity.

A handout stated that shoppers are in for a treat, with an array of options ranging from home decor to fashion essentials.

Director Tourism, Vivekanand Rai, commended the tireless efforts of FICCI FLO JKL team, led by Varuna Anand, Chairperson. This exhibition is a testament to their dedication in bringing top-notch brands to the people of the region.

Varuna Anand said the exhibition is not only confined to local offerings but it also welcomes participants from across the country. Many of the brands that are typically seen online are available right here in Jammu.

She encouraged the people of Jammu to visit the exhibition and explore the extraordinary exhibits. She emphasized that ‘Vibrant Verve’ is a two-day affair, making it a must-visit for anyone seeking luxury and elegance.

The core team members of FICCI FLO JKL present on the occasion were Ruchika Gupta, Arti Chowdhary, Mona Saraf, Pooja Gandotra, Sona Mehta and Chandani Kapoor.

Day one concluded with participation from people in large number who shopped to their heart’s content.