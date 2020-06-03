Hyundai launches upgraded online retail platform ‘Click to Buy’

MUMBAI: Car major, Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday launched an upgraded version of end-to-end online automotive retail platform ‘Click to Buy’ to provide contactless, safer, convenient and hassle free purchasing experience to consumers in post-COVID era. The new version is India’s first and only end-to-end online car buying platform, curated to provide incredible Future Retail Experience to Indian customers.

Commenting on the, ‘Click to Buy’, Mr. W S Oh, Executive Director ? Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has always been a Technology Leader in the automotive domain and has pioneered the Online Automotive Retail space with India’s First end-to-end online platform ‘Click to Buy’. Aligned with our Business Slogan ‘Future Ready’, we are introducing the next generation of online car buying with ‘Click to Buy’ that enriches Customer Experience with First-in-Industry features to offer a Seamless and Convenient Online Purchase Journey. With the entire automotive ecosystem evolving around us, Digital car buying platforms such as ‘Click to Buy’ will become the New Normal”.

He further added, “Since the launch of Click to Buy, we have received over 7 lakh visitors on the platform and have recorded over 15 000 Registrations in two months.” With ‘Click to Buy’ Hyundai is offering access to its complete range of car models and is the only platform that covers all stages of customer purchase journey in an even more seamless and convenient manner. (AGENCIES)