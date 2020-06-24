Hyundai launches advanced premium Sedan Elantra

CHENNAI: Passenger car maker Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday launched the much awaited Advanced Premium Sedan – ELANTRA with new Diesel BS6 Powertrain options.

The company’s Future Ready powertrains such as the robust and proven 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 with 6-Speed Automatic and manual transmission options offered on Elantra, provides customers an exclusive combination of performance and efficiency.

Mr S S Kim, MD and CEO, HMIL said “Hyundai Elantra is a true global Sedan and finest expression of authentic design by Hyundai Motor Studio.”

”As a Smart Mobility Solutions Provider, Hyundai has been leading the way with cleaner and efficient technologies such as our line-up of BS6 powertrains. We are enhancing customer delight on ELANTRA with the addition of Fun to Drive and Powerful 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 Powertrains”, he said, according to a company release.

Additionally, Hyundai is also providing an improved value proposition for existing Petrol BS6 Powertrain options on ELANTRA, he added.

The price range starts at Rs 1,760,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), the release said. (AGENCIES)