Hyundai expects sales to remain robust with Creta, Venue leading charge

NEW DELHI, Sept 20: Hyundai Motor India expects its sales to further pick up in the next few months with few of its models continuing to lead in various segments during April-August period of the current fiscal year, a senior company official said.

During the five-month period, the South Korean automaker continued to lead the utility vehicle (UV) space in India with Creta and Venue topping their respective segments while Verna emerging as a leader in the mid sized sedan segment.

During the period, Creta (SUV low segment) sold 33,726 units while rival Kia Seltos managed 27,650 units followed by Mahindra Scorpio (9,749), MG Hector (7,294) and Tata Harrier (3,493).

Similarly, Venue led the sub four compact SUV segment with sale of 20,372 units in the period under review. It was followed by Maruti Vitara Brezza (19,824) and Tata Nexon (13,169).

“All new Creta and Venue have received an overwhelming response from customers owing to their feature rich package and value for money proposition, backed by a robust after sales network,” Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Director (Sales and Marketing) Tarun Garg told PTI.

The company’s endeavour is to continue introducing high quality products that drive customer delight and create new benchmark in segments, he added.

Garg said the company anticipates a continued strong performance from these two models in the times to come.

HMIL’s Verna also led the mid sized sedan segment in April-August period with sale of 5,321 units. It was followed by Honda City (4,977) and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (3,271).

From nil in April to 6,883 units in May to 21,320 in June to 38,200 in July and 45,809 units in August, the company has witnessed a steady revival in business momentum with unlock process.

The automaker now anticipates the festive season to further usher in positivity in the domestic automobile market which has been hit hard by the pandemic this year, Garg said.

“The company anticipates a positive outlook for the upcoming festive season that will showcase the bright side of unlock times and dilute elements of uncertainty,” he added.

Increased demand for personal mobility amid the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to further enhance sale prospects for passenger vehicle industry, Garg said.

Elaborating on demand scenario, he added that the company is witnessing noticeable shift in customer preference with online enquiries gaining momentum across metro cities and footfall increasing rapidly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities due to less impact of the pandemic in such areas.

In order to cater to the expected increase in demand, the automaker is ramping up production and already its Irungattukottai facility (near Chennai) is operating at 99.9 per cent capacity, Garg said.

HMIL has an installed capacity at its Chennai facilities to roll out 7.5 lakh units per annum. (PTI)