Husband arrested for wife’s murder

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Feb 3: The police has arrested man for the murder of his wife in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district.

The victim had died under mysterious conditions on Nov 16, 2020 after which inquest proceedings of the incident were taken up in Sunderbani Police Station.

A police spokesman said that on November 16, 2020, an information was received regarding mysterious death of Rupakshi Sharma, wife of Shanker Sharma, resident of Ward 4 of Sunderbani town.

Taking cognizance of the incident, police started inquest proceedings under 174 CrPC and post mortem of body was conducted in Sunderbani through board of doctors and spot evidences were also collected.

SP Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said that a special investigation team headed by Sub Divisional Police Officer Nowshera, Zakir Shaheen Mirza and Station House Officer, Sunderbani Sanjeev Slathia under the supervision of Additional SP Nowshera, Girdhari Lal Sharma was constituted and investigation of the case was carried out in professional manner taking into note all the statements, evidences, circumstances and legal aspects.

” The needle of suspicion turned towards victim’s husband, who was also detained while medical report and post mortem report established death of woman due to strangulation after which victim’s husband has been booked and arrested in case of murder of his own wife,” SP said.

He added that an FIR No. 10/2021 under sections 302 IPC have been registered in Sunderbani Police Station and the accused stands arrested.