DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 27: Hundreds of Kashmiris turned out for the last rites of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma, who was shot dead by terrorists at a marketplace in Pulwama on February 26.

Terrorists attacked and fatally shot Sharma when he was on his way to the local market in Pulwama on Sunday.

Senior police officers in the Pulwama district also attended the cremation ceremony of the slain security guard.