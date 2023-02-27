Police Arrested 3 Drug Peddlers With Brown Sugar In Baramulla

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 27: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered brown sugar from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police said that during a checking at National Highway Gantamulla arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 22 grams of contraband Brown sugar like substances from them.

The accused have been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Mir a resident of Chijhama Rafiabad, Ashiq Hussain Najar of Shougpora and Reyaz Ahmad Sheikh a resident of Dardpora Kupwara were arrested.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered at Police Rangwar Baramulla, police said.