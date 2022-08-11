Hundreds throng Shankaracharya hills

Srinagar, Aug 11: Hundreds of devotees paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at Jyeshtaeshwara temple on the hills of Shankaracharya in Srinagar on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday.

Long queues of devotees including women and children were seen on the stairs of the temple at Shankaracharya hills waiting for their turn to pray.

Stalls selling prayer items came up in the temple area. (Agencies)