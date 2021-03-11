“Hunar Haat” to begin in Bhopal from Friday with commitment to “swadeshi”: Naqvi

NEW DELHI: The 27th edition of ”Hunar Haat” that will bring together indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country will begin in Bhopal from Friday with a commitment to ”swadeshi” and ”Atmanirbhar Bharat”, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

The minister said the ”Hunar Haat” will officially be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on March 13.

The Minority Affairs Ministry is organising the 27th ”Hunar Haat” at the Lal Parade Ground, Bhopal with the theme of ”Vocal for Local” from March 12 to 21.

More than 600 artisans, craftsmen from more than 31 states/UTs are participating in the ”Hunar Haat” in Bhopal, an official statement said.

Naqvi said the ”Hunar Haat” is being held with a commitment to “swadeshi, self-sustenance and building an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)”.

The ”Hunar Haat” has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists yet, he said.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs would have provided employment and employment opportunities to 7,50,000 artisans and craftsmen through 75 ”Hunar Haat” which will be organised by the completion of 75 years of the country”s independence in 2022, Naqvi said.

The ”Hunar Haat” is available on virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and on GeM (Government e-Marketplace) Portal also where the people of the country and those from abroad can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen, he said.

Artisans and craftsmen from states and UTs such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, are participating in the ”Hunar Haat” in Bhopal for the display and sale of their products.

Naqvi said exquisite indigenous handmade products such as Applique work, jute-cane, brass products, wooden and clay toys, Ajrakh block print, blue art pottery, pashmina shawl, Khadi products, Banarasi Silk, Lac bangles, Rajasthani jewellery, Phulkari, Khurja pottery are available for sale and display at the ””Haat””.

The visitors will enjoy traditional foods from various corners of the country. Renowned artists such as Sudesh Bhonsle, Nooran Sisters, Altaf Raja, Shibani Kashyap, Nizami Brothers, among others, will present various musical programmes at the ”Hunar Haat” in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president and MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma; Madhya Pradesh Minister for Home, Jail, Parliamentary Affairs Narottam Mishra; Minister for Urban Development and Housing Bhupendra Singh; Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang will be present on the occasion as guests of honour, the statement said.

The next ”Hunar Haat” will be organised in Goa (March 25 to April 4); Dehradun (April 9 to April 18); Surat (April 23 to May 2). Besides, the ”Hunar Haat” will also be organised at Kota, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna, Prayagraj, Ranchi, Gauhati, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu and Kashmir, among other places, this year. (Agency)