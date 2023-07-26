Sir,

Today human trafficking has posed a big challenge before the people. National and International criminal networks have become a part of this crime. Thousands of innocent suffer because of this. Economically weaker sections of society women, children migrants and others who are dependent are unsafe. It is very serious crime and in these days, it does not have boundaries whether it is Kashmir or any other part of the country, it is happening. In Kashmir, we are witnessing women are getting targetted and NCRB data shows that the crime have increased about 15-26 percent. in 2022. It can be even higher. Unregistered domestic helpers are also on way of trafficking. In Kashmir trafficking through marriage has increased. Women are being brought from outside on the promise of a job but then forced to marry. There is a need of fight this evil both tooth and nail so that early prevention is focussed. Our judiciary has a role to play where perpetrators are taken to task. It is important to deliberate upon this issue so that evil is controlled. Society as a whole has to fight together to end human trafficking.

S N Raina

Jammu