Decline in poverty in India

Sir,

Several recent studies have claimed that India has made significant progress in reducing poverty during the decades leading up to the pandemic in 2020, however, a recent Staff Paper prepared in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says that the magnitude of the decline in poverty over the past decade is highly uncertain given the lack of official household expenditure data after 2011. It means, for the entire period under PM Narendra Modi’s regime, there are only government’s claims of reduction of poverty but no government data to substantiate such claims.

Dr Gyan Pathak

On e-mail