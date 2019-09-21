HRD’s Advisory Board, states’ Education Ministers debate reforms proposed in New Education Policy

NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry’s Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) and Education ministers from states on Saturday held detailed discussions and debated various reforms proposed in the new National Education Policy draft.

The meeting chaired by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was also attended by heads of autonomous organisations, vice chancellors of universities, HRD secretaries for higher education and school education R Subrahmanyam and Rina Ray, along with senior officials of the Central and state governments.

Nishank’s deputy Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju also attended the meeting.

The house had detailed deliberations on several recommendations and reforms proposed in the NEP draft. (AGENCIES)