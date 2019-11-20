HP jawan killed in avalanche cremated in Solan

SHIMLA: A 21-year-old soldier who was killed after being hit by an avalanche in Siachen, was cremated with full state and military honours at his native village in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Wednesday.

Manish Kumar, a sepoy in Dogra Regiment, was among the four Army personnel struck by the avalanche while patrolling in the northern part of the Siachen Glacier on Monday.

A large number of residents from Kumar’s native village of Dochi in Arki tehsil and other neighbouring villages bid a tearful adieu to the soldier.

Born on April 9, 1998, Kumar had joined the Army on December 12, 2017, the soldier’s mother Meera Kumari said.

Himachal Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Rajiv Saizal paid homage to the soldier on behalf of the residents of the State.