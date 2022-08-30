How to treat amenorrhea the right way for normal and good health?

The rising cases of amenorrhea bring in the need to create more awareness of this condition. Amenorrhea is a gynaecological condition identified with the absence of one or more menstrual cycles.

Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, Dr. Rashmi Dhillon Pai and Dr. Rohan Palshetkar are leading gynaecologists in Mumbai and founders of Budget Women’s Clinic, Mumbai attempt to educate women and their family members on this condition and relieve them of associated trauma and stress.

A regular menstrual occurs every 21 – 30 days while the flow lasts for at least two to seven days, which is considered normal. Moreover, it is an indicator of good health.

Menstruation is a hormonal process that every woman undergoes every month once she attains puberty till menopause, which enables them to bear children. If she misses her monthly cycle for three months or more, the condition is referred to as amenorrhea.

There are two types of amenorrhea, viz. primary amenorrhea and secondary amenorrhea. Depending upon the cause of amenorrhea, amenorrhea can cause complications in pregnancy, infertility issues, mental stress, cardiovascular conditions, osteoporosis and pelvic pain.

Dr Hrishikesh Pai, a highly experienced infertility specialist in India, states, ‘Once detected amenorrhea, the treatment depends upon its cause. If required, I prescribe birth control pills and hormonal medicines to trigger periods, while hormonal therapy is suggested to balance the hormones. The patient will also have to change stress, diet, and daily activities.’

Primary amenorrhea is experienced by girls who have not had their menstrual periods by the age of 15 for varied reasons, viz., anatomical issues or imbalance. However, the main reasons for primary amenorrhea are lifestyle, genetics and family history.

Gynaecologists recommend hormone therapy that includes estrogen and progestin to overcome the hormonal deficiency these girls have, which is why they have primary amenorrhea.

On the other hand, secondary amenorrhea refers to a patient who has not had three or more consecutive periods while she had periods in the past. Pregnancy may be the reason for secondary amenorrhea, while hormonal problems could also be the reason for the same.

Major symptoms of secondary amenorrhea are headaches, nausea, vision issues, facial hair growth, loss of hair, changes in the size of the breasts and milky discharge from breasts.

As mentioned earlier, treatment for secondary amenorrhea depends upon the cause; hence, it could be either medical or surgical or a combination of both. Medication included birth control pills, hormonal medicine, estrogen replacement therapy, and medication to relieve symptoms of PCOS.

Hysteroscopic resection is a surgical procedure recommended in patients with uterine scar tissue and genetic problems if the patient has secondary amenorrhea. However, it is only in rare cases that gynaecologists recommend surgery to treat secondary amenorrhea.

Dr Hrishikesh Pai emphasizes timely and suitable treatment for amenorrhea to regulate the menstrual cycle and ensure good uterine health in the patient’s best interest. In addition, he urges people to seek an accurate diagnosis of the underlying cause of amenorrhea and consciously change their diet and lifestyle to live healthy and happy lives.