How To Choose The Right Internet Connection For Home

Having a poor internet connection is one of the worst things that can happen to you nowadays, especially when everything is dependent on the internet nowadays. Having a poor internet connection sucks so much that even a two-minute video takes ages to load and every time you are doing something online, there is a problem with the connection and you see the message ‘Please check your connection’ on your screen.

All of these things suck and for you to not experience such things in the future, we have created a list of the things to take into consideration that will help you choose the right internet connection for your home:

Usage Requirements

The first thing that you should keep in mind when picking an internet connection for your home is your usage of the internet. The current usage of the internet of the whole household will give you a clear-cut idea about your monthly usage. This will be one of the deciding factors in choosing the right internet connection for you.

For instance, if there are multiple users in your home and all of them use the internet then obviously the requirements would be high. Plus, if there are multiple devices such as smartphones, PCs, Laptops, TVs then the usage will be also high. In such cases, opting for an unlimited plan is the best choice as your internet usage requirements will be met by an unlimited monthly plan.

Speed Requirements

Speed Requirements should also be taken into consideration when choosing the right internet connection for your home. Having unlimited data but with minimal speeds is of no use because you have to sit there all day just for even a web page to load up.

Internet speeds have been going as high as 1 Gbps over the world and even the most basic internet connections offer speeds as high as 2-4 Mbps. So, depending on your services and number of devices, you can get a rough estimate of how much speed you need. If there are services like Netflix running in your home then obviously you would need more speed.

For normal household usage, any speed above 5 Mbps would give an ideal download and upload speed for day-to-day usage.

Internet Connection Type

There are so many connection types available out there it becomes difficult for an ordinary user to choose which internet connection type is the best. Before you make a decision, it is better that you know something about internet connection types that will help you in making the right decision.

DSL/ADSL: DSL/ADSL connection is made through telephone and it was one of the earliest types of connections. It is still commonly used in many places around the world. The maximum speed that can be reached through a DSL/ADSL connection is about 20 Mbps. It is relatively cheap but has one disadvantage that the connection stability is subject to changing weather conditions.

Cable: Cable Internet uses the same cable lines as the TV uses. These cables run underground and are not subject to changing weather conditions. The maximum speeds of up to 100 Mbps can be obtained through this type of connection.

Satellite: Satellite internet is the most expensive type of connection but the advantage of this type of connection is that you can access high-speed internet up to maximum speeds of 1 Gbps, even in remote areas, although you would need a satellite dish for it.

Fiber Optic: It is currently the latest internet technology out there that makes use of fiber optics that allows you to have ultra-fast internet speeds. It is able to transmit data at much faster speeds than any other technology. The only disadvantage is that this technology is not available in many regions and countries of the world.

Once you have chosen any connection type, you can then set up the internet connection on your router by logging into the default gateway address of your web router which for most manufacturers such as NETGEAR, D-Link, etc is 192.168.1.1 but in some cases, it may be 192.168.254.254 or any other address. Once you log in, you can then set up your internet connection with your web router.

Security Provisions

Security Provisions should also be taken into consideration because cyber crimes are on a rise and it is becoming imperative to have built-in security provisions that can help to some extent against cyber attacks.

A lot of internet service providers now provide built-in security provisions by letting you establish private connections with IP Addresses that are not easily detectable. Although such connections will be a bit costly than regular ones, in the long run, such connections would be worth it from a security perspective.

These are some of the important things that you must take into consideration when choosing an internet connection for your home because you cannot change your internet connection every day. So be wary of these things and take everything into consideration before making the final decision.