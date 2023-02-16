How Online Coaching Can Help You Ace The UPSC Exam

All the aspirants who were preparing for UPSC exams had to depend on the physical classroom environments provided by various institutions until the COVID pandemic stormed into the world. With the lockdown restrictions due to the COVID imposed by the government, physical coaching went non-feasible for the students as they cannot wait till the pandemic to get over. So, the whole education changed into the online mode where coaching is given in the same way as in the physical environment but with everyone in scattered locations. the best site for UPSC preparation,

Why is online coaching effective for the UPSC Exam?

The UPSC or Union Public Service Commission Examination is considered one of the toughest exams in India which are used to identify the eligible candidates for the various higher-order services in India such as the Indian Administrative Service(IAS), Indian Police Service(IPS) and other central government services. It is done through the Civil Services Examination (CSE). The CSE exam has more than 10 lakh aspirants appearing every year. The exam is conducted in three different stages- Preliminary, Mains, and Interview. The Preliminary stage is a multiple choice exam whereas Mains and Interviews are subjective types. It has a very less success rate of less than 1%.

Nowadays, online coaching for the UPSC exam is becoming more and more popular. There are many reasons why this type of coaching is so effective. Firstly, online coaching gives students the flexibility to choose their schedules and study at their own pace. Secondly, online coaching allows the students to have one-on-one interaction with their coach which is not possible in a traditional classroom setting. Thirdly, online coaching provides the students with the opportunity to revise the concepts taught in class, at their convenience. Finally, online coaching is also very cost-effective. All these factors make online coaching an attractive option for students preparing for the UPSC exam.

What are the benefits of online coaching?

Given the extremely competitive nature of the UPSC CSE, aspirants need to get the best possible coaching. Nowadays, many aspiring candidates cannot attend regular classroom coaching due to various reasons such as location, time, or money constraints. For such people, online coaching is the best option. Online Coaching has become much more popular in recent years due to the flexibility and convenience it offers. Aspirants can prepare for the exam from their homes at their own pace. There are lot of benefits to Online coaching. Let’s discuss them.

Study from home at your own pace

We have seen many students leaving for the UPSC coaching to distant places like Mumbai, Delhi, etc. from all corners of the country to attend coaching classes and prepare for Civil Services. Physical classes are very beneficial but they can cost enormously to their families and cause financial difficulties. The COVID pandemic gave emergence to online classes and Online CSE classes were also shifted to it. By taking these classes, students were given access to all the study resources like study materials, video lectures, and also mock test series. These all could be utilized easily just by staying in their own homes. The only requirement is a good computer system with network connectivity. Also, a good calm atmosphere for studies is required to sit and study to clear the examination so be able to concentrate better on the exam preparations.

Live and Recorded video lectures

With the emergence of online UPSE coaching students no longer needs to travel to the coaching institutions for attending the sessions. Instead, they could just attend live video lectures taken by the lecturers. This saves the energy and time they spend traveling. Also, they get more flexibility to deal with their other chores easily. Also, they have an opportunity to review the lecture if they don’t understand a particular class or topic. This is an advantage when compared to traditional Coaching which does not allow revisiting the lecture. They are provided with recorded lectures and backup of the live classes so they can play-pause as much as they like. These recordings are much engaging and useful on their preparation voyage.

Helps in Self-studying

Self-study is always important to any course they study even if they have good coaching, good study materials, etc. Because whoever gives the coaching cannot make one study; only they can make us easy to understand the concept. We have to study and feed into our brains what they are taught. Physical Classes take much of our time reducing the time for self-study. This is the advantage of the online class where we could study when we wish to and listen to lectures when we tend to.

For the preparation to be complete, we need the best coaching, study materials, and also discipline, and hard work in self-studies.

Test Series to boost the confidence

Test Series is a mandatory part of exam preparation especially the exams like UPSC where you need a lot of knowledge and confidence. It tests how much you are updated in the curriculum and how much confident are you with the preparations. So attending mock tests during studying can understand how much you have covered up and the areas you are lagging in. It can make you boost your confidence to appear for the exams and also improve your studies each time. To perform well in the examination, one needs to attend as many mock tests as possible as they increase performance.

Conclusion

The UPSC Examination is one of the most competitive exams in India. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for the exam with the hope of securing a government job. Hoever, only a handful of them is successful in achieving their goal. One of the main reasons for the high success rate of online coaching for the UPSC Exam is the personalized attention that the aspirants receive. The online coaching classes are small and intimate, which allows the coach to pay attention to each student and understand their individual needs. This is in contrast to the traditional classroom setting, where the teacher has to pay attention to a large number of students at the same time. Another reason for the effectiveness of online coaching is the flexible schedule. Online coaching classes can be taken at any time of the day or night, which is convenient for working professionals or students.