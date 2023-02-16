Harsh Dev quits AAP, to revive Panthers Party

Jammu : Former minister and prominent leader Harsh Dev Singh has announced his decision to quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in order to revive the Panthers Party, a regional political party in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a video statement released on Thursday, Singh declared his intent to revive the Panthers Party, which was originally formed by Prof. Bhim Singh in 1982. Singh emphasized that this decision was reached after extensive consultations with other party members, and that it was in the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our ancestors have given sacrifices for the party, and it is our responsibility to revive it,” Singh stated. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir need a strong, regional voice to represent their interests, and the revival of the Panthers Party will help to provide that.”

Singh had previously held the position of chairman of AAP’s state coordination committee, but he made the decision to resign from the party in order to pursue the revival of the Panthers Party.

The decision to revive the Panthers Party is expected to have significant implications for the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been in a state of flux since the central government revoked the state’s special status in August 2019.

Singh is a well-known figure in the region, having served as a minister in the state government in the past.

The Panthers Party, which was originally formed as a socialist and secular political party, has a long history of advocating for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Its revival is expected to provide a much-needed alternative to the mainstream political parties that currently dominate the region.

As Singh moves forward with his plans to revive the Panthers Party, many in Jammu and Kashmir will be watching with interest to see how this development shapes the political future of the region