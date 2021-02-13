Hotel KC Residency launches ‘Shahi Food Festival Fusion of Royale Cuisines’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 13: Hotel KC Residency announced the launch of a ten day Shahi Food Festival Fusion of Royale Cuisines till February 21.

The buffet spread will feature mélange of royal cuisines with authentic culinary delicacies prepared and presented by celebrity Chef Mujeeb Ur Rehman and his team of expert khansamas.

During this ten day long feast delicacies from the royal Kitchens of Kashmir, Patiala, Rajasthan, Awadh, Mysore, Kolhapur and Hyderabad will be served in combinations. Some of the famous dishes are Galawati Kebab, Moradabadi Daal, Shahi Paneer Pasanda, Sil Batte Ke Shammi, Laal Maas, Patiyala Chicken, Rajasthani Machi Musullum, Papri Paneer, Dum Gosht Pulao, Subz Motiya Pulao and Mysore Chicken Biryani. Desserts will include Bajre ka Halwa, Anannas Kheer, Shimla Mirch Ka Halwa, etc.

“India is a land of Kings and Emperors, also known for its hospitality that is the essence of its deep-rooted culture. We truly believe in the age old dictum—Atithi Devo Bhava and go to any extent to make the guests feel totally at home”, said Rahul Jandial, Corporate General Manager, KC Hotels Private Limited.

“Our chefs have involved some of the best recipes for our guests to relish. We hope everyone will have wonderful dining experience with soothing music and enjoy themselves in the comforting and relaxed ambience of The Terrace Skylounge”, he added.