Birth anniversary of Bawa Lal ji celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 13: The 666th birth anniversary of Bawa Lal Dayal Ji Maharaj was celebrated with pomp and show in Bawa Lal ji Temple at Jani Bazaar, Jammu.

Hundreds of devotees from various parts of Jammu and neighbouring districts participated in the function, paid their obeisance to Bawa ji and sought his blessings.

The function was organized by Lal Dwara Mandir Trust, Jain Bazaar, Jammu, which had beautifully decorated the Temple and its adjoining areas with colourful buntings and lights.

The function started at 9 AM yesterday with Ramayan Path conducted by the renowned priests. The holy Ramayan Path concluded with Bhog at 9 AM today. The Aarti of Bawa ji was performed at 6:30 this morning with participation of hundreds of devotees.

Langar Service began at 7 AM during which devotees were offered Prasad. Satsang commenced at 8 AM which was conducted by Dheeraj Sharma and party, which had specially come from Batala (Punjab).

Meanwhile, the birth anniversary of Bawa ji was also celebrated at Shiv Temple in Trikuta Nagar. The programme was organized by Jyoti Chopra. Prominent among those present on the occasion were senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla and vice president Mandir Committee Aman Bawa. A day long community fest was also organized for the devotees. Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla threw light on the teachings and preaching of Bawa Lal ji.