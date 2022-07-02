Hot, dry weather likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, July 2: The weather remained mainly hot in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours and the Met Department forecast on Saturday that hot and mainly dry weather is likely to continue in the next 24 hours.

“Current heatwave is expected to break on July 4 as light to moderate rain is likely to occur on July 4 and 5,” a department official said.

Jammu had 26.1, Katra 24.2, Batote 19.1, Banihal 19.2 and Bhaderwah 18.5 as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar had 23.5, Pahalgam 17.6 and Gulmarg 14.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Drass in Ladakh Region had 13.5, Leh 15.4 and Kargil 18.7 as the minimum temperature.