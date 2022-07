EMPLOYMENT (3-07-2022)

DIRECT INTERVIEWS FROM 2ND JULY ONWARDS.

URGENT POSITION – JAMMU

ASSISTANT/ASSOCIATE AGENCY

MANAGER -20 NOS.( M/F)

EXPERIENCE-1-5 YEARS

(HEALTH/LIFE INSURANCE/BANK/FMCG

EXPERIENCE CANDIDATES)

CALL AT 7006298738/9796486802

LOCATION-BAHU PLAZA JAMMU

WANTED AN

EXPERIENCED MECHANIC

IN A MULTI BRAND AUTOMOBILE WORKSHOP 5+ YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

CALL 7760977411 / 9419139357 FOR DETAILS

VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY

79/6, TRANSPORT NAGAR, JAMMU

WALK IN INTERVIEW

1. REQUIRES GRADUATE CANDIDATE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF RTO RELATED PAPER WORK AND DOCUMENTATION LIKE OWNERSHIP, PERMIT, FITNESS, RENEWALS, POLLUTION, INSURANCE, PASSING AND DEPOSIT OF FEES ONLINE AS WELL AS MANUALLY.

2. REQUIRES WORK MANAGER OF AUTOMOBILE STREAM FOR MAINTANCE FO FLEET.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ON ANY WORKING DAY AT 11:30 AM TO 2.30 PM FROM 01.07.2022 TO 04.07.2022.

CONTACT: 9622351955

VACANCY

FOR OUR WATER PLANT NEAR JAMMU, WE ARE LOOKING FOR SOME STAFF..

LAB ASSISTANT

QUALIFICATIONS ..MICROBIOLOGY & B.SC CHEMISTRY

SALARY AND BENEFITS WILL BE ACCORDING TO THEIR MERIT.

PL CONTACT 8448843275, 9906076060

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED TEACHERS WITH EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILL AND COMMAND ON THE SUBJECT

* PGT : CHEMISTRY

* TGT : MATHS

* SPORTS TEACHER (FEMALE PREFERABLE)

* DRIVER

APPLY AT JKMONTESSORIE50@GMAIL.COM

JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL

50-TIRTH-NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU

OMKAR INSTITUTE

52/3 PRABHAT COLONY OPP.

PEER BABA (CHATHA)

TEACHERS REQUIRED FOR

ICSE & CBSE CLASSES

TO TEACH CLASS 6TH TO 10TH

COME WITH PHOTOCOPIES OF DOCUMENTS FOR INTERVIEW ON 2/7/2022-7/7/2022

CONTACT DETAILS – 9086582581

REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR

FOR JEERA, ENERGY DRINK, COCONUT WATER IN JAMMU.

INVESTMENT: 50,000 TO 2.50 LAKH

FULL SUPPORT PROVIDE BY COMPANY.

ALSO REQUIRED SALES TEAM NO’S 5

SALARY 10,000 TO 15,000

CALL NOW : 9906155071, 9086624550

MOUNT LITERA ZEE SCHOOL VIJAYPUR

AND

KIDZEE VIJAYPUR

W.NO. 13 OPP. PARK NEAR RAMGARH MATADOR STAND

REQUIREMENT

RECEPTIONIST – F ONE

PRE-PRIMARY TEACHERS – 3

(FEMALE ONLY)

CANDIDATE HAVE TO BRING ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS ALONG WITH CV AND PASSPORT SIZE PHOTOGRAPH.

TIMING : 9.30 AM TO 11 AM.

QUALIFICATION FOR TEACHERS BA/B.SC./B.COM, B.ED. MA/M.SC./M.COM

M: 9796733777, 7889636533, 8716880777

STAFF REQUIRED

1. TELLY CALLER FEMALE – 2

2. MARKETING BOYS – 5 (FIELD)

3. HELPER FEMALE – 1

122/AD GREEN BELT

GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

88035-35088