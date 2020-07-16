Friday July 17-2020

Aries : You may find yourself in a precarious position today, says Ganesha. You may feel challenged and swim against the current, which will be counterproductive. Nothing may seem to work out. Taking a break will ease the stress at such a time.

Taurus : Almost as if crafted by Cervantes himself, you might wake up today feeling passionate and quixotic. Make up and make overs may be on the cards as you will have the urge to be groomed. Once you are done without yourself, you will shower others with attention, says Ganesha.

Gemini : Even though it is for your own benefit, you will spend the day safeguarding the sentiments of others. Not too uncharacteristic, but unusual nonetheless. For most part of the day, you will be away from your family, mostly on a trip for business or leisure purposes. Today, family takes a backseat and having a successful career will be the only thing on your mind.

Cancer : The workaholic Bull will have more on their plate than they can chew. They will be under so much work pressure that their otherwise robust shoulders may wilt under pressure. Ganesha advises you to take it easy, and learn to say no. Also, this is just a temporary phase and as long as you stay cool, nothing can defeat you.

Leo : Ever been surprised at your own abilities? Today you shall be, says Ganesha. With the perfect blend of amicable gestures and lack of inimical actions, you are poised to become the cynosure of all occasions. The day will bring to the fore your flexible nature, moderate views, and your mature mannerisms in a cocktail that is as heady as the best blend. With a mind set on communal harmony, you are assured to have success coming your way today, foresees Ganesha.

Virgo : Children will ring in applauds and praises – in the classroom and off it too! Processing logic and reasoning will improve too. Ganesha asks you to keep calm and enjoy the joy ride, irrespective of anything that happens during the day.

Libra : Everyone has a dream, but only few have the fortune to realise them. Be among the lucky ones today as you see your dream project materialise and take its first steps towards a successful future. But all good things have humble beginnings. What matters is that you had a dream, and dreaming it was the hardest part, reminds Ganesha.

Scorpio : Ganesha predicts that you shall work towards building a better future. But do not expect radical or dynamic changes. Cruise control is the best way to go for now, says Ganesha. Patience in itself will reap rich benefits.

Sagittarius : Murmurs of discontent will reach your ears, especially from those very near. But if you go about pleasing one and all, you may not defuse the bomb completely. Exercise caution, and a lot of patience, says Ganesha. Your tolerance will not only help you overcome the problem, but also help you in addressing dissent in your cadres.

Capricorn : The chances of you meeting financial success are few, but they are there nonetheless, says Ganesha. If you really want to improve your account balance and settle all the burgeoning debts, focus on what all needs to be done, and get it done without delay. You will make merry later in the day and will enjoy the company of your loved ones. But you will have free time despite all of this, and will get lured into unnecessary spending, especially on recreational activities. Spend your money prudently to avoid financial crisis in the future.

Aquarius : Today is a day of communication and associations. While at a family gathering, you will enjoy chatting nineteen to the dozen! But at work, you may be left teaching, explaining, negotiating, co-ordinating and arranging meetings. A productive but draining day, says Ganesha.

Pisces : Compromise is the name of the game when it comes to relationships, and you are adept at it. You realise the importance of losing an argument to win over a heart, and do so with panache. Indeed, this is an area where others emulate you, says Ganesha.