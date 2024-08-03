Aries : Today, you may want to express your artistic streak. Hence, you may either decide to paint the walls of your house in vibrant colours, or touch up some old unused furniture in art deco style. You may even get nostalgic about an old matchbox collection and decide to restore it. Ganesha encourages all such fulfilling activity.

Taurus : A good day for money and love (you need more?). A quality, professional approach will help you shine out in business today. Be it launching a product or marketing it, you will win yourself hearts, smiles and a bundle of green. Let the leader in you take over during the day and the lover in you return by night, says Ganesha.

Gemini : The first half of the day should see you fresh and rosy with enthusiasm. You will be able to channel your energies in the right direction today. You will be able to pursue projects which really interest you. You will likely spend your lunch time in the company of friends and family. Overall, a productive and satisfying day awaits, says Ganesha.

Cancer : The health of a kin may cause anxiety, says Ganesha. Your lack of enthusiasm will influence you on family matters. So you will have to focus on family members. New ties and contacts are in the offing. Over-all, a hectic and profit-able day.

Leo : You will be worried about financial matters today and will attempt to organise your monetary transactions intelligently. You will need to change your spending habits, both at work and at home. You should put off controversial discussions with your family members for some other opportune time, says Ganesha.

Virgo : You will share your thoughts and ideas with other people. You could develop a new outlook on life, says Ganesha. Don’t miss any chance to make your near and dear ones feel that they are special in your life. Ganesha foretells that you will take the advise of your close friends on professional and moral matters.

Libra : Ganesha says that you shall find your life more meaningful and fulfilling today because you will be able to indulge the artistic streak in your personality. In the evening, you may go out shopping, possibly for buying new things for your home. On the whole, an exciting day awaits you today.

Scorpio : Suddenly, you may become health conscious. According to Ganesha, today’s resolution would be eat healthy and live a healthy life. A regular exercise regime would top the list of daily activities. Today, you realise the true meaning of the adage, ‘work is worship’. Implementing this in your day-to-day life would bring you closer to success.

Sagittarius : The day does not begin on a good note, says Ganesha. Certain circumstances at work may prove you weak. You are likely to come across hurdles in your work during the later half of the day. However, monetary gains bring some respite to your disturbed mind.

Capricorn : You are very close to your family members and they will lend a helping hand whenever you need them. They will help you climb the ladder of success and making the upward movement more comfortable. Happiness will come to you, however, you may have to pay a price for it. Don’t take the presence of your loved ones in your life for granted, advises Ganesha

Aquarius : You have put your family life on the back burner, but now it is high time you pay attention to it. Make sincere efforts to win the affection and respect of your family members, advises Ganesha. Your honesty will not go unnoticed and you’ll again feel the warmth of their hearts. Spend evening with your spouse and refresh your romance.

Pisces : You will need to enlist the cooperation of your colleagues while chalking out strategies at the workplace today, if you desire to make substantial progress, says Ganesha. The good news is that your efforts are likely to fructify. Some important decisions will be delayed if left unattended until the evening.