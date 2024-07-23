Aries : You delight in meeting new people, and today you will find yourself mingling with a lot of intelligent people. Ganesha says you will continue to be a perfectionist. Besides this, you will end up spending a huge sum of money on a gift for your beloved today.

Taurus : This day, your expenses are likely to outrun your budget, your earnings. So says Ganesha. In terms of expenditure, the situation can very well get out of hand, causing you a lot of monetary anxieties. Think twice before spending even a penny. If you have surplus funds in your hand, it is advisable to invest them sensibly instead of frittering them away uselessly. Remember, forewarned is forearmed.

Gemini : You need to guard against hurting the sentiments of anyone today. You need to pay greater attention to the problems of your elders and solve their issues. Post noon you may find yourself busy in religious or intellectual pursuits, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You may face a hurdle, as you tend to intervene in others’ matters. But your tact will save you from any untoward incident. By evening, a good news from your kin or intimate friends will cheer you up.

Leo : You will recieve mixed results for your labour today. Partnerships in business may see some lows. Traders will see a slow-down in sales. For those who are employed, issues related to progress may crop up. You need to carefully consider the advise given to you by your elders.

Virgo : Being open-minded with your beloved about your likes and dislikes, as much as about your ambitions, will be crucial today. You will feel very energetic. Ganesha advises you to give enough respect to customs and traditions, and pay heed to calls of higher education. People will appreciate the connoisseur in you.

Libra : Ganesha says that you will gain popularity and prestige with certain people today. Today you may be in a situation where you are amongst strangers in a strange situation but you will be able to handle it perfectly well without getting scared or tensed. There maybe work stress all day long but in the evening you may be able to spend time with your beloved.

Scorpio : Keeping your personal and professional life different would prove beneficial to you, says Ganesha. Commitment and dedication towards your work will win you accolades. This definitely calls for a celebration in the evening. Raising a toast to your success story followed by candle-lit dinner with your beloved would be just perfect to end the day.

Sagittarius : The day in itself may not materialise into anything substantial, but it will definitely provide hope for a better tomorrow. Take up a part-time course and hone your skills. This may give you room to know yourself. Ganesha advises you to keep your aspirations alive.

Capricorn : You know your cards well, now it all depends upon how you play them to your advantage and boost your business, feels Ganesha. You have an efficient team working for you, but you will need to examine their talents without any biases. If they perform well in absolute terms, you can expect the productivity you require from them, today.

Aquarius : It is time to catch up some friends and have a good time. You discuss a variety of topics with them, ranging from music to spirituality, from social system to human values, and from politics to career prospects. In the evening, you will spend some romantic moments with sweetheart, may go out for dinner or just enjoy each other’s company, says Ganesha.

Pisces : You will find yourself experiencing problems with taking critical decisions urgently. You will need to carefully weigh the pros and cons of every alternative, before you pronounce your verdict. This is a better practice than to take decisions on a whim, even if slow.You will also plan on making some changes to your personal life. This is a good period for you, make the most of it, says Ganesha.