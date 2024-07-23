Amarnath Yatra 2024 | Fresh Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Shrine

JAMMU, Jul 23: A small batch of over 2,400 pilgrims left for the Amarnath shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas early Tuesday.

The 26th batch of 2,484 pilgrims, including 1,886 men and 536 women, left in 91 vehicles under CRPF and police escort from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp at 3.25 am.

Of these, 1,715 pilgrims left in 57 vehicles and opted for the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route, while 770 devotees took 34 vehicles and chose the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route, they said.

Today’s batch is the smallest batch of pilgrims in this season so far. On Sunday, 3,113 pilgrims left for Amarnath from here while 3,281 left Jammu for Amarnath on Monday.

The 52-day yatra, which commenced formally on June 29 from Baltal and Pahalgam base camps in Kashmir, will conclude on August 19.