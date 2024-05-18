Aries : You are likely to remain careful and watchful today, foretells Ganesha. And because you’ll be invited to parties and other social events, your enthusiasm will remain buoyant. You will also strike the right balance between business and pleasure, says Ganesha.

Taurus : In all probability, you will discuss certain sacred issues with your beloved today, predicts Ganesha. In the evening, you will be possibly visiting holy places. You had better make up for the lost time to finish pending work in the afternoon. Think twice before you act, warns Ganesha.

Gemini : The idea of being with your family will keep you motivated throughout the day. In business, your inquisitive approach will do you a lot of good. In fact, you will have the proverbial Midas touch — whichever venture you put your hands on will turn into a glittering success.

Cancer : Today, you will shift your entire focus on the problems plaguing your personal life, feels Ganesha. Your ability to nip a problem in the bud has helped you to have a good personal life so far. And today, you will have to use your skills to mend the strain in your relationship with your loved ones. You may realise that complete renouncement of your habit of staying in control is the only way out of this personal mess.

Leo : Even slender shoulders gain the strength when the time comes to handle responsibilities. And so shall you, says Ganesha, as today brings with it an increased amount of responsibility. You may find yourself drained of all your energy by the end of it. After all, handling important tasks is a tough thing. But when you look back, the satisfaction of having done a job well shall wipe out all the stress, and rejuvenate you. Expect a pleasant surprise when you return home after a long day’s work, says Ganesha.

Virgo : A cocktail of business and pleasure is on the house today. Parties will run till dawn. You will also take the correct route to success by making important decisions. People will stand to gain if they involve you in their do, says Ganesha.

Libra : “Efforts made are never in vain, even when they may seem otherwise”. Let this be your motto for the day. Today may not seem to be the most productive day, especially when it comes to interviews. You may feel like the rook in the chess set — sometimes coming back to square one despite making many moves forward to the ultimate checkmate! So remember, persistence is the key, says Ganesha. Keep trying and your efforts will bear fruit.

Scorpio : The day just went from bad to worse today, says Ganesha. Troubles are coming in faster and thicker than a locust swarm. But keep a leash on yourself, says Ganesha, and steer clear of it all. Take criticism in your stride today and pay attention to what is being said, not who is saying them.

Sagittarius : Hedge your bets carefully, says Ganesha. Solving problems will come naturally to you. But, beware, as you may face the music from certain disgruntled individuals. Worry not, and keep the spring in your step.

Capricorn : Ganesha can hear the wedding bells. There is all the likelihood that you will find your perfect match today and will let him/her know about your feelings, says Ganesha. Your family means the world to you and you will be more expressive about this today than you have been in the past few years. In fact, your warm feelings will be reciprocated in equal measure and you will be showered with love— unconditional and unrestrained.

Aquarius : Meditate, and tune in to your inner sanctum. As you do this, you will realise you don’t need others’ advice all the time. Your boss will cooperate with you, while your loved ones will encourage you. An exciting date should close the day on a lovely note, says Ganesha.

Pisces : A highly productive day awaits you. You will be driven to succeed, and filled with energy and enthusiasm to achieve your goals. Meetings with your superiors ought to yield some much anticipated results, says Ganesha.